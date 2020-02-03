China seeks U.S. flexibility on some promises in the Phase 1 trade deal: Bloomberg reporter

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands after signing "phase one" of the U.S.-China trade agreement during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

(Reuters) - Chinese officials are hoping that the United States will agree to flexibility on some promises in the Phase 1 trade deal as China deals with the outbreak of coronavirus, a Bloomberg reporter said here in a tweet on Monday.

The U.S.-China trade deal has a clause that the countries consult in the event of “a natural disaster or other unforeseeable event”, the reporter said.

The death toll in China from the newly identified virus, which emerged in Wuhan, capital of the central province of Hubei, has risen to 361 as of Sunday.