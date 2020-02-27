Trump says may need to restrict travel from Italy, South Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump answers a question during a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States may in the future have to restrict travel to Italy, South Korea and other countries due to outbreaks of the coronavirus but now was not the right time.

Asked at a news conference about travel restrictions, Trump said: “At the right time we may do that. Right now it’s not the right time.”

He said the United States was checking “a lot of people” for signs of the virus. “South Korea has been hit pretty hard, Italy’s been hit pretty hard,” Trump said.