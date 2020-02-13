Trump says China is handling coronavirus 'professionally'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump praised China over its handling of the fast-moving coronavirus outbreak in an interview that aired on Thursday, adding that the United States was working closely with Beijing.
“I think they’ve handled it professionally, and I think they’re extremely capable,” Trump said in a podcast broadcast on iHeart Radio.
Asked if China was telling the truth about virus, Trump said: “Well, you never know. I think they want to put the best face on it”
Reporting by Susan Heavey