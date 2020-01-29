Trump says he spoke to China's Xi, U.S. working closely with China on coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the United States was working very closely with China on the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re very much involved with them right now on the virus that’s going around. ... I spoke to President Xi. We’re working very closely with China,” Trump said at a White House ceremony to sign a new North American trade deal with Canada and Mexico.