FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a news conference in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he will hold a news conference on the coronavirus at 6 p.m. (2300 GMT) on Wednesday, as infections surge globally and U.S. health officials urge Americans to prepare for it to spread in the United States.