World News
January 26, 2020 / 3:45 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

U.S. says to evacuate consulate staff, some U.S. citizens from Wuhan

1 Min Read

A general view of the St. Alexius Medical Center, where confirmed coronavirus patient is being treated in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, U.S., January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

BEIJING (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Sunday it will relocate personnel at its Wuhan consulate to the United States and will offer a limited number of seats to private U.S. citizens on a flight out of the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

The State Department, in an email statement, said some private U.S. citizens will be able to board a flight leaving Wuhan on Jan. 28 bound for San Francisco. Private individuals at greater risk to the coronavirus will be given priority, the statement said.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry

