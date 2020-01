Passengers walk past personnel in protective clothing after arriving on an aircraft, chartered by the U.S. State Department to evacuate government employees and other Americans from the novel coronavirus threat in the Chinese city of Wuhan, at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California, U.S., January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

BEIJING (Reuters) - The U.S. government will lay on extra evacuation flights from Wuhan with capacity for private U.S. citizens on or about Feb. 3, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

Individuals on the flights would be subject to screening, health observations and monitoring requirements. It did not say how many planes it would deploy for how many U.S. citizens.