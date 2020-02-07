U.S. announces aid for China, other countries impacted by coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks up during a joint press conference with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Kamilov Abdulaziz Khafizovich in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States stands ready to spend up to $100 million to assist China and other countries impacted by coronavirus, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Friday.

“This commitment – along with the hundreds of millions generously donated by the American private sector – demonstrates strong U.S. leadership in response to the outbreak,” Pompeo said in a statement.

He said the U.S. government’s commitment would be met through existing funds “both directly and through multilateral organizations.”