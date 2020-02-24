U.S. CDC confirms 53 coronavirus cases, including repatriated citizens

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country, apart from the 39 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and the city of Wuhan in China.

The agency said the 14 confirmed cases included two new cases reported from Humboldt County and Sacramento County in California. (bit.ly/3cefTNM)

On Friday, the CDC reported 13 cases among those within the country and 21 cases from among the repatriated Americans and said they were preparing for the possibility of the spread of the virus through U.S. communities that would force closures of schools and businesses.

U.S. public health officials have also warned that cases among the repatriated citizens will likely increase.