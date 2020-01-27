U.S. CDC says no new cases of coronavirus since last update

FILE PHOTO: A traveler wearing a mask arrives on a direct flight from China, after a spokesman from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said a traveler from China had been the first person in the United States to be diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington, U.S. January 23, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday there had been no new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States since its last update on Sunday of five cases.

The CDC has 110 people under investigation for possible cases across 26 states, said Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, in a briefing with reporters.

The outbreak that began in Wuhan at the end of last year has killed 81 and infected more than 2,700 in China.