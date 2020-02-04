World News
U.S. FDA expands use of CDC coronavirus diagnostic test

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday extended the use of a coronavirus detection tool to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-qualified laboratories across the country.

The authorization was until recently limited to CDC laboratories.

Under the emergency use authorization, the 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR diagnostic panel can be used in patients who meet the CDC criteria for coronavirus testing.

“Negative results do not preclude 2019-nCoV infection and should not be used as the sole basis for treatment or other patient management decisions,” the FDA said.

