U.S. State Dept tracks 60 U.S. citizens in Japan following coronavirus outbreak

A cargo aircraft chartered by the U.S. government to evacuate American passengers from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus in Japan, arrives at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California, U.S. February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Monday it is tracking the condition of 60 U.S. citizens in Japan after more than 300 Americans were repatriated from a cruise ship that had the largest cluster of coronavirus cases outside China.

Out of the 300 Americans, 14 tested positive during repatriation and were exposed to other passengers for about 40 minutes during the process, a State Department official said.

These 14 people were later isolated in specialized containment areas aboard two chartered jets that flew to U.S. military bases.