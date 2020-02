FILE PHOTO: Workers in protective suits conduct a door-to-door search to inspect residents following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 17, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Efforts to prevent and control the coronavirus in China’s Hubei province have made progress but the situation remains severe, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said on Wednesday, according to state-run CCTV.

Authorities in Beijing are urging both Hubei and its city of Wuhan - which is at the centre of the outbreak - to strengthen checks on patients with fever, the broadcaster said.