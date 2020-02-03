Vietnam confirms three new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to eight

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam confirmed an additional three cases of the new coronavirus, the health ministry said, bringing the country’s total to eight cases.

The latest confirmed case were in the same flight from Wuhan, China, to Vietnam and had close contact with three previous patients detected on Jan. 30

The cases are currently limited to four provinces out of 63 in Vietnam.

On Saturday, Vietnam declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus epidemic and said it would halt all flights to and from mainland China.

The government advised its citizens to limit large gatherings. Trade and exchanges with China are discouraged during this time.