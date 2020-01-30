Vietnam says three new cases of coronavirus detected: state media

A woman wearing a face mask uses her cellphone outside Beijing Railway Station as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

HANOI (Reuters) - Three new cases of coronavirus have emerged in Vietnam, the official health ministry newspaper said on Thursday, bringing the number of active cases in the Southeast Asian country to four.

Two people are being treated for the virus in the capital Hanoi, the Suc Khoe & Doi Song newspaper said. Another is receiving treatment in the northern province of Thanh Hoa, 160 km (100 miles) from Hanoi, the report said.

All three recently returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the new virus was first identified, it added.

Last week, the health ministry said two Chinese citizens in Vietnam had tested positive for coronavirus. One has since recovered.