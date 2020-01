FILE PHOTO: A Virgin Atlantic aircraft comes in to land at Heathrow Airport, in London May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic has suspended its daily operations to Shanghai for two weeks from Feb. 2 due to the outbreak of coronavirus and a declining demand for flights, it said on Thursday.

“Flights to Hong Kong continue to operate as scheduled,” it said.

British Airways has cancelled all its flights to mainland China for a month.