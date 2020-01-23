The latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

(Reuters) - An outbreak of a new coronavirus that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 18 people and infected nearly 650 globally.

FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks walk through an underground passage to the subway in Beijing, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know just how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. And because it is new, humans have not been able to build any immunity to it.

Here is what we know so far:

- Chinese state television reported on Thursday there were 634 cases in China. Authorities have confirmed 18 deaths.

- The previously unknown strain is believed to have emerged late last year from illegally traded wildlife at an animal market in Wuhan.

- Thailand has reported four cases and South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the United States one each. Patients in these cases were either residents of Wuhan or recent visitors to the city.

- Singapore confirmed its first case on Thursday - a Chinese resident of Wuhan; an Indian nurse working in Saudi Arabia was confirmed infected; two Chinese citizens in Vietnam have tested positive.

- The World Health Organization said on Thursday that while the outbreak was an emergency for China and the agency was tracking the evolution ‘every minute’, it was not yet a global health emergency.

- Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

- China says the virus is mutating and that there is evidence of respiratory transmission.

- Three research teams are to start work on developing potential vaccines, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations said. The plan is to have at least one potential vaccine in clinical trials by June.

- Preliminary research suggests the virus was passed to humans from snakes, but Chinese government medical adviser Zhong Nanshan has also identified badgers and rats as possible sources.

- Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, is on lockdown, with urban transport shut and outgoing flights suspended.

- Nearby Huanggang, a city of 7 million people, is suspending public transport and closing public venues, including movie theatres and internet cafes.

- Beijing closed tourist access to the Forbidden City and cancelled large gatherings, including two Lunar New Year temple fairs.

- Airports around the world have stepped up screening of passengers who have travelled to China.

- Equities markets around the world fell on Thursday, led by the biggest decline in Chinese stocks in more than eight months, as concern mounted about the spread of the virus.