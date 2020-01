FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks walk through an underground passage to the subway in Beijing, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

(Reuters) - An outbreak of a new coronavirus that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 18 people and infected nearly 650 globally.

The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know just how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. And because it is new, humans have not been able to build any immunity to it.

Here is what we know so far: