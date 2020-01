FILE PHOTO: Participants attend the Great Wall Marathon at the Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall of China, in Jixian of Tianjin, China May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - Some sections of China’s Great Wall near Beijing will be closed to visitors from Saturday to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, state media and the Beijing government office which manages the Badaling part of the wall said on Friday.

The reconstructed Badaling section is among the most visited parts of the wall.