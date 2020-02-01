Walmart temporarily limits 'non-business critical travel' to China

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N), the world’s largest retailer, said it is temporarily limiting “non-business critical travel” to China amid the coronavirus outbreak.
"(Walmart is) temporarily limiting all non-business critical travel to, from, and within mainland China, and conducting all planned meetings virtually", Walmart International Chief Executive Judith McKenna said in a note bit.ly/2RKTX4l on Friday.
Originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the flu-like virus has resulted in over 250 deaths in China thus far.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru