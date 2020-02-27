Geneva watch fair canceled due to coronavirus

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Watches & Wonders watch fair in Geneva will not take place this year given the spreading coronavirus outbreak, the Fine Watchmaking Foundation (FHH) which organizes the show said on Thursday.

“In view of the latest developments concerning the worldwide spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, it is the FHH’s duty ... to anticipate the potential risks that travel and important international gatherings could entail,” the FHH said in a statement.

The show, dominated by Richemont (CFR.S) brands like Cartier and IWC, was initially supposed to take place from April 25-29. The cancellation places an even bigger question mark over the rival event, Baselworld, that is scheduled to open its doors on April 20.