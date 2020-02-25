East China cities quarantine arrivals as virus spreads in South Korea, Japan

BEIJING (Reuters) - The eastern Chinese city of Qingdao is imposing a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals, state media reported on Tuesday, as China moves to address the threat of a rise in coronavirus cases in neighboring South Korea and nearby Japan.

People with suspected virus symptoms arriving in Qingdao, a major Northeast Asian transport hub in Shandong province, should be isolated in designated hospitals, while others are required to stay at their residences or designated hotels, the official Xinhua news agency said.

The rule came into force on Monday, Xinhua added, citing a local government statement.

“Apparently 100,000 South Koreans live in Qingdao, and there are normally over 300 flights a week between Seoul and Qingdao,” Michael Pettis, a finance professor at Peking University, said on Twitter. “This is likely to be disruptive to both economies.”

Another Shandong city, Weihai, said it would quarantine arrivals from Japan and South Korea from Tuesday - the first country-specific compulsory quarantine requirement by China, which has criticized travel restrictions implemented by other countries.

The measures comes as the virus, which started in China’s Hubei province, takes hold beyond the country.

South Korea has reported 10 deaths and almost 1,000 infections, while Japan has 159 confirmed cases, not including 691 on a cruise ship that was quarantined near Tokyo. [nL3N2AP24S

Weihai is also home to a sizeable Korean expatriate community. It lies near the eastern tip of the Shandong peninsula across the Yellow Sea from South Korea, and its quarantine rules apply both to Chinese and foreign nationals arriving in the city.

They will be put up in hotels free of charge for a 14-day quarantine period, according to a notice on the city’s official Wechat account.

People who arrived in Weihai from South Korea or Japan from Feb. 10 onwards have already been contacted by the Weihai government, the statement said, adding it had “appropriately handled” cases of fever.

The government of a third Shandong port city, Yantai, on Tuesday said all business travelers and short-term visitors should stay in designated hotels.

Further north in China’s Liaoning province, the city of Liaoning - home to both North Korean and South Korean communities - is tightening screening of inbound passengers and will check the temperature of all arrivals, state broadcaster CCTV reported.