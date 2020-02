FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen above the entrance to the WeWork corporate headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Office sharing startup WeWork has closed 100 buildings in China due to the coronavirus outbreak, Chairman Marcelo Claure said in a CNBC interview on Monday.

Claure also reiterated that the company aims to be profitable in 2021.