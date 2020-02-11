World News
February 11, 2020 / 4:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

World must consider coronavirus 'public enemy number one': WHO

1 Min Read

Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, attends a news conference on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva, Switzerland February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization asked countries to be “as aggressive as possible” in fighting the newly named COVID-19 coronavirus on Tuesday.

“If the world doesn’t want to wake up and consider the virus as public enemy number one, I don’t think we will learn from our lessons,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva.

“...We are still in containment strategy and should not allow the virus to have a space to have local transmission.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehey; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Kevin Liffey

