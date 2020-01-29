Governments should decide on any evacuations from virus zones: WHO

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - It is for governments to decide whether to evacuate their nationals from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and senior Chinese officials discussed measures at talks in Beijing this week, including possible alternatives to evacuation of foreigners “if there are ways to accommodate them and protect their health”, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told Reuters.

“If countries want to evacuate their nationals from Wuhan, WHO’s position is that this is a matter for their governments to decide,” Jasarevic said by email in answer to a query.