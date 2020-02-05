WHO convening experts on drugs, vaccines to set coronavirus research agenda

GENEVA (Reuters) - Experts will meet in Geneva from Feb 11-12 to set research and development priorities for coronavirus drugs, diagnostics and vaccines to combat the outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

“There are no proven effective therapeutics for novel coronavirus,” Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO emergencies programme, told a news conference.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a multinational WHO-led team would go to China “very soon” .