Mayor of China's Wuhan says city's governance 'not good enough' as virus spreads

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The mayor of Wuhan, the city where China’s coronavirus outbreak originated, said on Monday the city’s management of the virus was “not good enough”.

Zhou Xianwang made the remarks in an interview with state broadcaster CCTV.

The death toll from the outbreak in China rose to 81 on Monday, as the government extended the Lunar New Year holiday and more big businesses shut down or told staff to work from home in an effort to curb the spread.