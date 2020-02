FILE PHOTO: A woman uses her mobile phone behind barbed wire at an entrance of a residential compound in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, said on Monday it will allow healthy people in the city to exit for crucial operations only.

The comments were made on the city’s official WeChat account.