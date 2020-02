FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the novel coronavirus prevention and control work at Anhuali Community in Beijing, China, February 10, 2020. Xinhua via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China’s prevention and control work on the new coronavirus is having positive results, and the country will win the battle against the virus, state media reported.

China will be more prosperous after the battle against the virus is won, the report cited Xi as saying.