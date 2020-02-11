China's Xi says virus prevention, control work having positive results

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the novel coronavirus prevention and control work at Anhuali Community in Beijing, China, February 10, 2020. Xinhua via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China’s prevention and control work on the new coronavirus was having positive results and the country would win the battle against the virus, state media reported.

Speaking to Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Xi said China has been fighting a “people’s war” against the virus, state television said.

“At present, our prevention and control work has achieved positive results,” it paraphrased Xi as saying in a telephone call.

China has the confidence and ability to win the battle against the virus due to its “strong material and technical foundations and rich practical experience”, Xi added.

In a separate called with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Xi said China would be more prosperous after the battle against the virus is won.