China's Xi says to fix problems exposed during coronavirus outbreak: state TV

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a mask walks by portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping and late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, on a street in Shanghai, China February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday the ruling Communist Party must fix various problems, loopholes and weaknesses exposed during the current outbreak of the coronavirus, state television reported on Friday.

“To ensure people’s life safety and health is a major task of our party’s governance,” Xi was quoted as saying at a meeting of a committee on deepening reforms. He also said Beijing would move to improve medical insurance and treatment systems for major diseases.