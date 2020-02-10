China's Xi says to prevent large-scale layoffs amid coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday the government will prevent large-scale layoffs amid the coronavirus outbreak that has severely disrupted the world’s No. 2 economy, Chinese state television reported.

Xi also said China will strive to meet its economic and social targets for the year and reiterated that China would win the battle against the outbreak, which has killed more than 900 and infected tens of thousands since emerging in the central city of Wuhan in December.