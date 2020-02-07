China's Xi tells Trump no effort spared in coronavirus fight

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi jinping speaks during a meeting with Tedros Adhanom, director general of the World Health Organization, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, January 28, 2020. Naohiko Hatta/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese government has spared no effort in its fight to contain the coronavirus outbreak, having taken the most comprehensive and stringent prevention and containment measures, President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump.

In its battle against the coronavirus, China is gradually achieving results, Xi told his U.S. counterpart on a phone call on Friday morning, according to state television.

China is fully confident and capable of defeating the epidemic, and the long-term trend of the country’s economic development will not change, Xi said.