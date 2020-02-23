China still in crucial stage of coronavirus battle, says Xi

FILE PHOTO; Chinese President Xi jinping speaks during a meeting with Tedros Adhanom, director general of the World Health Organization, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, January 28, 2020. Naohiko Hatta/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s measures to deal with the coronavirus outbreak have been effective, but the battle is still at a crucial stage, President Xi Jinping was quoted as saying on Sunday.

The situation is showing a positive trend after arduous efforts but remains serious and complex, state television quoted him as saying.

He said the outbreak will have a relatively big hit on the economy and society but the government will step up policy support to help achieve economic and social development targets for 2020.

China will maintain a prudent monetary policy and roll out new policy steps in a timely way, he said, adding the government will also study and roll out phased tax cuts to help tide small firms over difficulties.