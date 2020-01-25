China's President Xi holds politburo meeting on curbing virus outbreak

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks following his arrival at Macau International Airport in Macau, China December 18, 2019, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the former Portuguese colony's return to China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying the country is facing a grave situation, held a politburo meeting on measures to fight a coronavirus outbreak concentrated in the central city of Wuhan, state television reported on Saturday.

The outbreak of the new virus has killed 41 people in China and has infected more than 1,300 globally, most of them in China.

The country is facing a “grave situation” where the coronavirus is “accelerating its spread,” Xi told the meeting, which took place on the Lunar New Year public holiday.

The TV report said resources and experts will be concentrated at designated hospitals for treatment of severe cases, with no treatment delayed due to cost, and supplies of materials to Hubei province and its capital Wuhan to be guaranteed.

Information disclosure on the virus outbreak must be accurate, prompt and transparent, CCTV said.