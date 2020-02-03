China's Xi says coronavirus control the most important task

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi jinping speaks during a meeting with Tedros Adhanom, director general of the World Health Organization, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, January 28, 2020. Naohiko Hatta/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said coronavirus control was the most important task at the moment, China’s state television reported.

China will promote scientific research and development of drugs and vaccines, it quoted a politburo meeting chaired by Xi as saying.

China will stabilise consumption and accelerate the start of new investment projects, it said. It will also closely monitor economic operation and focus on the impact from the virus outbreak, it added.