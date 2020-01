Chinese President Xi jinping speaks during a meeting with Tedros Adhanom, director general of the World Health Organization, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, January 28, 2020. Naohiko Hatta/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told the head of the World Health Organization on Tuesday that the new coronavirus is a “devil” and that China is confident of winning the battle against it.

Xi added that he believes the WHO and international community will give a “calm, objective and rational” assessment of the virus, state television reported.