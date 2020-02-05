World News
February 5, 2020 / 11:17 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

China's Xi says virus controls at crucial stage: state media

FILE PHOTO: China's President Xi Jinping speaks with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, December 23, 2019. Noel Celis/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s efforts to control a coronavirus outbreak are at a crucial stage and authorities must prevent the epidemic from spreading, Xinhua news agency quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.

The government must report coronavirus outbreak information accurately in a timely manner, and will crack down on coronavirus related rumor-mongering, Xi said.

Xi also said the government would ensure donated goods would be fully used in virus controls.

Reporting by Judy Hua, Lusha Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Alex Richardson

