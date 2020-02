FILE PHOTO: Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun attends a product launch event of Xiaomi Mi9 Pro 5G in Beijing, China September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) CEO Lei Jun urged China’s smartphone industry to return to work as soon as possible, as the coronavirus outbreak disrupts business activity across China.

He made the comments at a livestreamed product launch on Monday.