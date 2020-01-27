Companies in Zhejiang cannot resume work before February 9 due to virus fight: government

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s eastern Zhejiang province said on Monday companies in the province were not allowed to resume operations before Feb. 9, to help prevent the spread of a coronavirus that broke out in Wuhan at the end of 2019.

The measure is applicable to government and private companies but is not applicable to utilities and some other firms such as medical equipment companies and pharmaceutical companies, according to a statement on social media Weibo by the Zhejiang government.