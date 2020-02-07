China anti-corruption body to probe 'issues' related to Li Wenliang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its top anti-corruption body, said on Friday it would send investigators to Wuhan to probe “issues raised by the people in connection with Dr. Li Wenliang.”

Li, an ophthalmologist at a hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, died on Friday after saying he had contracted the virus, sparking a wave of public mourning. He had earlier revealed he was one of eight people reprimanded by Wuhan police last month for “spreading rumors” about the virus.