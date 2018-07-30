FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 1:31 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

China orders medical institutions not to use recalled valsartan drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s health regulator has called on all medical institutions to cooperate with authorities and not use the valsartan blood and heart drug that is said to pose cancer risks.

The bulk manufacturer of the drug, Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical, said earlier this month that it was recalling the valsartan drug sold in the United States after the European Medicines Agency found that it was tainted with an impurity linked to cancer.

In a notice posted on its website, China’s National Health and Family Planning Commission said none of the drugs recalled should be used for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

