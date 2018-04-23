FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's HNA Group to remain a 'major investor' in Deutsche Bank: HNA spokesman
#Business News
April 23, 2018 / 7:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's HNA Group to remain a 'major investor' in Deutsche Bank: HNA spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s HNA Group [HNAIRC.UL] will remain a “major investor” in Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), the aviation-to-financial services conglomerate said in a statement on Monday, citing a company spokesman.

A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing, China February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

HNA, which has been selling equity investments and property as part of a group-wide restructuring, reduced its stake in the German lender to 7.9 percent, from about 8.8 percent, according to a U.S. regulatory filing on Friday.

The group, in its statement, said that the share sell-down was prompted by “the current market environment”, which led to a decision “not to renew a part of the financing structure for our stake”.

“Our commitment to remain a major investor in Deutsche Bank remains unchanged,” the statement said, citing the spokesman.

In February, HNA had reduced its initial stake in Deutsche Bank from roughly 10 percent to about 8.8 percent.

Reporting by Matthew Miller

