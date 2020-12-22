China says it firmly opposes any country or individual harbouring criminals

BEIJING (Reuters) - China firmly opposes any country or individual harbouring criminals, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday after news of Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Nathan Law requesting asylum in the United Kingdom.
“We firmly oppose and country, organization or individual that meddles in Hong Kong’s judicial affairs and harbours criminals out of political motives,” Wang said at a regular press briefing.
Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Himani Sarkar
