October 23, 2018 / 2:12 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago
China's Xi declares Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge open
1 Min Read
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday declared open a new bridge connecting Hong Kong, Macau and the Chinese city of Zhuhai, the state news agency Xinhua reported.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Macau Chief Executive Fernando Chui arrive for the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song