China's Xi opens Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday opened a new bridge connecting Hong Kong, Macau and the Chinese city of Zhuhai, one of the world’s longest bridges, across the mouth of south China’s Pearl River.

A general view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge after its opening ceremony in Zhuhai, China October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

The bridge is made up of nearly 35-km (22-mile) bridge sections and a 6.7 km (4-mile) tunnel, and has been dubbed the longest “bridge-cum-tunnel sea crossing” in the world.

It links the financial hub of Hong Kong to the former Portuguese colony of Macau and the relatively less developed western reaches of the Pearl River Delta in Guangdong province.

The opening of the bridge comes on the 40th anniversary of the beginning of China’s reforms which transformed the country from a centrally planned to a market-driven economy.