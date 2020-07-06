China says could respond further to Canada halting extradition with Hong Kong

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China warned on Monday that it reserves the right to take additional action in response to Canada suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a daily briefing.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday it was suspending the extradition treaty with Hong Kong due to the new national security legislation for the city, which China condemned as interference on its internal affairs.