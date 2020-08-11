World News
August 11, 2020 / 11:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mandate for current Hong Kong legislature extended for at least a year: state media

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top legislature has decided to extend the mandate for the current group of Hong Kong lawmakers for a year from its expiry date of Sept. 30, after a scheduled election was delayed, state media reported on Tuesday.

The decision means Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, or Legco, will continue to perform its duties for “no less than a year” and until the next Legco starts its four-year term, state news agency Xinhua said.

China’s top legislature, the standing committee of China’s National People’s Congress, supported the Hong Kong government’s decision on July 31 to postpone a Sept. 6 election for the next Legco for a year, calling it “necessary and appropriate”.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Catherine Evans

