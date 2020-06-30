UK says it will not abandon Hong Kong after China unveils new security law

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab speaks during a daily briefing to update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain June 15, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not turn its back on the commitments it has made to former colony Hong Kong, foreign minister Dominic Raab pledged on Tuesday, saying that China had broken promises with its new security law for the territory.

Under the law, crimes of secession and sedition will be punishable with up to life in prison.

“China has chosen to break their promises to the people of Hong Kong and go against their obligations to the international community,” Raab said in a tweet.

“(Britain) will not turn our backs on the commitments we have made to the people of Hong Kong.”

Earlier, Raab said Britain wanted to see details of the new law before deciding on action