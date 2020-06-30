China says it will retaliate against U.S. actions on Hong Kong

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it will take retaliatory measures in response to the United States’ decision to start eliminating Hong Kong’s special status under U.S. law.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian did not specify which measures Beijing would take. The U.S. is halting defence exports and restricting Hong Kong’s access to high-technology products as China prepares new Hong Kong security legislation.